Haiti president's guards to be interrogated after assassination — prosecutor

Haiti president's guards to be interrogated after assassination — prosecutorThursday, July 08, 2021
|
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AFP) — The heads of the security detail meant to be protecting Haitian President Jovenel Moise the night he was assassinated will be interrogated in the coming days, the head of the public prosecutor office said Thursday.
"I have given (police) the power to interview all the security agents close to President Jovenel Moise," said Port-au-Prince government commissioner Bed-Ford Claude, a day after Moise was shot dead at his home in the capital.
"If you are responsible for the security of the president, where were you? What did you do to avoid this fate for the president?" Claude said.
Read: Fear grips Haiti
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy