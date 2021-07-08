Haiti president's guards to be interrogated after assassination — prosecutor

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AFP) — The heads of the security detail meant to be protecting Haitian President Jovenel Moise the night he was assassinated will be interrogated in the coming days, the head of the public prosecutor office said Thursday.

"I have given (police) the power to interview all the security agents close to President Jovenel Moise," said Port-au-Prince government commissioner Bed-Ford Claude, a day after Moise was shot dead at his home in the capital.

"If you are responsible for the security of the president, where were you? What did you do to avoid this fate for the president?" Claude said.

Read: Fear grips Haiti