Haiti to benefit from IMF debt service relief for low income countries

WASHINGTON, United States (CMC) – Haiti is the only Caricom country to benefit from the fourth tranche of debt service relief from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust (CCRT) for 24 member countries with eligible debt falling due in the period through January 10, 2022.

The IMF said that the approval of Haiti's fourth tranche, totalling approximately US$124 million, follows three prior approved tranches; two in April and October 2020 and one in April 2021.

“This debt service relief helps free up scarce financial resources for vital health, social, and economic support to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," it said.

"Subject to the availability of sufficient resources in the CCRT, debt service relief for all beneficiary countries could be provided for the remaining period from January 11 to April 13, 2022, amounting to approximately Special Drawing Rights (SDR) 82.1 million and a cumulative debt service relief of about SDR 690 million (US$973 million) for the entire two-year period."

The IMF approved the debt relief for the countries, nearly all in Africa, but also Yemen, Nepal and Haiti.

In March last year, IMF managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, launched an urgent fundraising effort to raise one billion SDR or US$1.4 billion in grants for the CCRT.

The IMF said that this would enable the CCRT to provide financial assistance for relief on debt service for up to a maximum of two years while leaving the CCRT adequately funded for future needs.

It said so far, donors have pledged contributions totalling about US$860 million, including from the European Union, the United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, Norway, Singapore, Greece, China and Mexico.

The IMF said that it is looking forward to the review of the CCRT expected in 2022/23, including a discussion of CCRT eligibility criteria and funding.