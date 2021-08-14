Haitian Prime Minister appeals for help as death toll mounts from major earthquake

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) – Prime Minister Dr Ariel Henry on Saturday appealed for assistance as the death toll from the powerful 7.2 earthquake mounted in the French-speaking Caribbean Community (Caricom) country.

“I appeal to the spirit of solidarity and commitment of all Haitians, in order to come together to face this dramatic situation that we are currently experiencing.

“I extend my sympathies to the parents of the victims of this violent earthquake which caused several losses in human and material lives in several geographical departments of the country,” said Henry, who has since declared a state of emergency. It will last for one month, he said.

Hospitals have become overwhelmed as large numbers of persons arrive for treatment and the Immaculate Conception Hospital in Les Cayes has appealed for help to obtain drugs as well as additional resources to deal with the situation.

“We are receiving a lot of displaced people. We are overwhelmed. We are calling for help. We need doctors, nurses, medicine,” a spokesman said.

The Directorate of Civil Protection (DPC) said the death toll has climbed to 28 so far, as aftershocks, some registering as high as 5.2 magnitude, have continued to shake the country that in January 2010, experienced a similar event when an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 killed 220,000 people and destroyed 183,383 homes leaving 1.5 million people homeless.

“Remember that after earthquakes there are always aftershocks. Southerners do not stay in or near anything that might fall,” said the DPC.

“The first images that reach me are terrible. The earthquake caused a lot of damage in the Great South. Let us hope that there is not much loss of human life,” Renald Lubérice, Secretary General of the Council of Ministers said

Pictures and video posted on social media showed collapsed structures and panicked residents in their pajamas screaming the names of loved ones.

Gabriel Fortuné, a powerful local politician and former mayor of Les Cayes, was among those killed when the hotel he owned collapsed during the quake, according to local media.

In the city of Bomon, at least eight people have been confirmed dead while in Jérémie, many wounded people have gone to the Saint-Antoine de Jérémie hospital in need of reinforcement and medicine.

The magnitude 7.2 quake hit at 8.29 am (local time) and officials said that it occurred on the same fault line as the 2010 quake. Seismologists said it had a depth of seven miles and was felt as far away as 200 miles in Jamaica.

Disaster experts from the US Agency for International Development are on the ground in Haiti assessing damage and needs, USAID's Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance tweeted.

The quake came at a time as Haiti is preparing for the passage of a weather system that the Miami-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) said could begin affecting the country as well as the Dominican Republic by Monday.

The NHC said that Tropical Storm Grace is expected to strengthen “during the next day or so” and could dump up to eight inches of rain that “could lead to flash, urban, and small stream flooding as well as potential mudslides”.