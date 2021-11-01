Haitian gov't condemns attack on school compound

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) –Haiti's Ministry of Education has condemned what it describes as a “new aggression against life” after gunmen entered the Collège St-Louis de Bourdon on the outskirts of the capital last weekend, killing one person.

Reports are that gunmen on motorcycles entered the grounds of the college and opened fire, injuring at least four people, including a student, a parent and a security guard.

They were rushed to Canapé Vert hospital, which was unable to admit them due to lack of fuel, oxygen and water to ensure proper care.

They were later admitted to another hospital.

Media reports said that the gunmen were after a motorist, who later died in a separate attack. He was shot several times.

The Education ministry expressed sympathy to the victims and their families, as well as to the leaders of the Congregation of the Sisters of Charity of Saint-Louis and the management of the establishment.

It called on the police and judicial authorities to conduct an investigation “as soon as possible in order to identify the authors and co-authors of this crime, to prosecute them and punish them with the latest rigours of the law”.

Meanwhile, the 17 United States and Canadian missionaries kidnapped more than two weeks, are still being held by their abductors, who are demanding US$17 million ransom.

Police in Haiti are being assisted by officials from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the search for the missionaries.