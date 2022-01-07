Haitian journalists killed by gangs

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) — Two journalists were killed on Thursday after they had travelled to the village of Laboule 12, where armed gangs are engaged in ongoing gun battles, a radio station has confirmed.

The journalists have been identified as Wilguens Louissaint and Amady John Wesley of Radio Écoute FM, a Canadian-based online media house.

The journalists are reported to have been burnt alive.

A third journalist, Wilmann Vil, who accompanied them managed to escape with the help of the residents, according to media reports.

“We condemn with the utmost rigour this criminal and barbaric act,” said Ecoute FM general manager, Francky Attis.

The radio station said that the journalists were “savagely shot and burned alive by armed bandits,” describing the event as a “serious attack on the right to life”.

Radio Écoute FM has since suspended its broadcasts until further notice

The reports said that Laboule 12 has been the scene of intense fighting with rival gangs, most notably Ti Makak” and “Toto” fighting for control of the area.

It is considered to be the only alternative land route to reach the southern half of the country, as, since June, the main road has been used by one of the most powerful gangs in Haiti.

The journalists were also reported to have been investigating the death of Inspector Dan Jerry Toussaint, who was shot dead in Fessard last week by members of the Ti Makak gang.

The latest attacks come country continues to grapple with acts of extreme violence and deteriorating security conditions as rival groups battle one another or the police for control of the streets.

In July last year, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise was assassinated during an attack on his private residence, leaving a power vacuum that deepened the turmoil from the violence.

The United States on Tuesday arrested a Colombian man for his alleged involvement in Moise's assassination.