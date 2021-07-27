Haitian presidential security chief arrested over assassination

Haitian presidential security chief arrested over assassinationTuesday, July 27, 2021
|
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AFP) — Haitian police said Monday they had arrested the head of Jovenel Moise's security as part of the ongoing investigation into the president's July 7 assassination.
Security chief Jean Laguel Civil is suspected of involvement in the plot that saw Moise killed at his home in the middle of the night by armed commandos who bypassed the president's guards without firing a shot.
Civil had already been placed in solitary confinement at a prison in Delmas, near Port-au-Prince.
"I can confirm that Jean Laguel Civil was arrested Monday by police as part of the investigation into the assassination of President Jovenel Moise," police spokeswoman Marie Michelle Verrier told AFP.
Port-au-Prince commissioner Bed-Ford Claude had already ordered immigration authorities to prohibit four police officers who were responsible for Moise's security from leaving the country.
Police on Monday also issued a warrant for Wendelle Coq Thelot, a judge for the highest court in the country who had been fired by Moise.
Details of the assassination remain unclear, but newly installed Prime Minister Ariel Henry has promised to bring Moise's killers to justice.
Police have arrested some 20 Colombian mercenaries as part of the plot they say was organised by a group of Haitians with foreign ties.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy