Haiti's PM fires three government officials, including Justice Minister

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti, Sept 14, CMC – Prime Minister of Haiti, Dr Ariel Henry, Monday night announced the dismissals of three government officials including the Minister of Justice, Rockefeller Vincent.

Henry, chairing a meeting of the Council of Ministers convened to ratify the agreement made with over the last weekend involving opposition political parties and other stakeholders, also announced the dismissal of Bed-Ford Claude, the Government Commissioner and Rénald Lubérice, the Secretary General of the Council of Ministers.

The decree confirming the decision of the Prime Minister formalising these revocations should be published shortly in the Official journal “Le Moniteur”.

Media reports said that the dismissals were taken despite the objections of the Council of Ministers.

Prior to his dismissal, Vincent had in a letter to the Director General of the National Police of Haiti (PNH), Léon Charles, sought to regain control over the PNH.

“The Minister of Justice and Public Security considers it appropriate to underline to all the agents of the National Police of Haiti whatever the specialised unit to which they are assigned…that, according to the provisions of the law of November 29, 1994 establishing, organising and functioning of the National Police of Haiti, in particular in its article 4, the National Police of Haiti comes under the Ministry of Justice and is placed under the authority of the holder of the Ministry,” he wrote in the letter.

Vincent had informed Charles that as the “direct superior from whom you receive all your instructions, specifies, to dispel any confusion of roles, that the Superior Council of the National Police (CSPN) basically only has an advisory power on the main orientations of the policy of action of the National Police.

“The holder of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security instructs you to order all officers of the PNH not to execute any order of political authority that does not hold such competence, even less if this order is tainted with illegality. The personal and/or penal responsibility of any offender will be engaged, and administrative and/or penal sanctions will be demanded and taken,” he added.

Last week, Claude, the government commissioner had invited Prime Minister Henry to explain to the authorities the content of two phone calls made on the night of the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

Claude said that the calls were with Joseph Felix Badio, one of the main suspects in the assassination of President Moïse on July 7.

Badio is still on the run and is wanted by the police.

Regarding, Lubérice, the prime minister is reported to have been bothered by his public statements in the past.

Last weekend, Haiti's main political parties reached an agreement establishing a transition government until the holding of presidential elections and a constitutional referendum next year.

The agreement, reached over the weekend, establishes a Council of Ministers under the leadership of Prime Minister Henry.