Haiti's PM says migration will continue as long as there is inequality

UNITED NATIONS, (CMC) – As thousands of Haitian migrants are being deported from the United States' southern border in Texas, Haiti's Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, says that as long as there is inequality, migration will continue.

Henry told the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly Debate on Saturday, that “human beings, fathers and mothers who have children, are always going to flee poverty and conflict."

“Migration will continue as long as the planet has both wealthy areas, whilst most of the world's population lives in poverty, even extreme poverty, without any prospects of a better life,” he said in a pre-recorded message.

Referring to the situation of Haitian asylum-seekers, he stated that “over recent days, the images of the treatment reserved for several of my compatriots at the border between Mexico and the United States has shocked many."

“We do not wish to challenge the right of a sovereign state to control the entry borders into its territory, or to send back to the country of origin those who enter a country illegally,” he added.

Henry also reminded wealthy nations that their prosperity is in some part due to the efforts of migrants.

“We believe that many countries which are prosperous today have been built through successive waves of migrants and refugees,” he said, pointing to the 80 million displaced persons worldwide, including 30 million refugees and asylum seekers.

Henry urged leaders to address the root causes of displacement, including the living conditions in places of origin.

The Haitian Prime Minister also used the opportunity to laud international solidarity in response to the earthquake that struck the French-speaking Caribbean country in August, including the recent visit to the country by UN Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed.

Pointing out that the August earthquake devastated the Southern peninsula and resulted in at least 2,207 deaths with 344 people still missing and more than 12,268 injured, Henry invited the international community "to remain engaged with Haiti to help with the response, not only with the most urgent humanitarian needs but to accompany the reconstruction process that my government is working on."