Half Moon selects Salamander Hotels & Resorts as managers

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The Board of Directors of Half Moon is announcing that it has selected Salamander Hotels & Resorts to manage the 400-acre property.

Specialising in independent luxury, Salamander is said to own and manage the Forbes Five-Star Salamander Resort & Spa in Middleburg, Virginia and Innisbrook Resort in Tampa, Florida.

The company also operates the new Hotel Bennett in Charleston, South Carolina, The Henderson, a grand beach resort in Destin, Florida, and the recently renovated Hammock Beach Resort, near St Augustine, also in Florida.

“With successes in operating luxury, golf and beach properties, Salamander is our chosen hospitality partner for Half Moon,” Guy Steuart III, chairman of Half Moon was quoted in a release.

“Since the inception of Half Moon, our team members have injected their hearts and souls into what has become a globally-recognised brand and symbol for gracious Jamaican hospitality, one of the finest experiences in the Caribbean. As we commemorate our 65th anniversary, Half Moon intends to build on its reputation of providing transformative experiences for generations of discerning travellers,” he added.

Half Moon opened in 1954 and is “the chosen retreat for royalty, presidents and celebrities. It expanded with the purchase of the neighbouring Colony Hotel in 1979 and then with the construction of five-to-seven bedroom villas, which were rebranded in 2018 as Rose Hall Villas by Half Moon”, the release said.

Salamander, founded by noted entrepreneur Sheila Johnson, will work closely with Half Moon's owners and its team to build on the resort's legacy of excellence.

“We are delighted to have this amazing opportunity to collaborate with Half Moon and the Jamaica business and tourism communities,” said Johnson.