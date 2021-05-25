Half of US adults fully vaccinated against COVID — W House

Half of US adults fully vaccinated against COVID — W HouseTuesday, May 25, 2021
|
WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — Half of all US adults have now received full COVID-19 vaccines, the White House said Tuesday, marking another huge milestone in the fight against the pandemic.
"Now 50 per cent of all American adults are fully vaccinated," tweeted Cyrus Shahpar, COVID-19 data director for the White House.
That means half the adult population has received either two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines, or one of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson.
More than half a million Americans have died from the coronavirus but the country is now a world leader in rolling out vaccinations.
The US has reached almost 50 per cent of its total population of 332 million with at least one dose, but its vaccination campaign has been slowing in the face of hesitancy.
President Joe Biden has set a target of having 70 per cent of adults vaccinated with at least one dose by July 4. The current figure is almost 62 per cent.
