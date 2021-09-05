PHOTOS: Boyz trail Panama 0 – 2 at halftime in World Cup qualifier

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica's Reggae Boyz trail Panama 0 – 2 at halftime in their Concacaf World Cup qualifying match at the National Stadium on Sunday.

Goals from Andres Andrade in the 14th minute and Rolando Blackburn in the 39th have given the Central Americans a deserved advantage at the break.

The Reggae Boyz are seeking to avoid the devastation of back-to-back losses to start the octagonal, having went down 1-2 to Mexico at the Azteca Stadium on Thursday in the opening game of qualifying.