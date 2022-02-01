Hall focuses on game management for Costa Rica match

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Reggae Boyz head coach Paul Hall will be focusing on game management as the national team tackle Costa Rica in a crucial CONCACAF World Cup qualifying match at the National Stadium on Wednesday.

According to Hall, who was speaking at a virtual press conference Tuesday afternoon, the final practice session later that evening will be used to impress upon the players the importance of good game management, which he hopes will be carried over in the match.

Hall, who recently took over the reins of the national programme from Theodore 'Tappa' Whitmore, was at the helm for three matches, all ending in defeat.

He lost 3-0 away to Peru in a friendly international. The Reggae Boyz then played World Cup qualifiers against Mexico at home and Panama away, losing 2-1 and 3-2 respectively. In both of these matches, the Reggae Boyz took the lead.

“The game management shortcoming is something that will be part of my training session today. We cannot go up a goal ahead and then lose the game. I did tell them in both games that a clean sheet wins the game,” Hall said.

“If we can guarantee ourselves a clean sheet, when we score then we win the game and the players kind of take that mentally on and obviously when they get tired, sometimes one mistake, we are getting punished harshly for it. Sometimes, when other teams make mistakes, we are not punishing people as harshly as we are getting punished. So that will be a part of my training session.

“We have been 1-0 up in both games, so there is something that we have been doing. I am perfectly happy with the planning we have got in games, we have covered every angle that we can cover from a planning perspective.

“We want to give the players as much information as we can going into the game and we just have to remind them that in both games we have gone ahead and keep the same approach and it's just about making sure that we go and play for pride and really try to represent the Jamaican people and achieve what they want,” Hall added.

In both World Cup qualifiers, Jamaica failed to maintain possession of the ball, but Hall, while conceding that he wants this to be a part of the Reggae Boyz' mantra, is not too perturbed, as he claims that members joining late from different parts of the world, is a hindrance.

“We can only try to emphasise that we want them to have possession, want them to relax with the ball, want them to spend more time on the ball. That's in the plan and if the game throws up a different plan or scenario, those players will execute it as they see fit,” said Hall.

“Now, we want to possess the ball more, but we want to win the game as well and sometimes, winning the game becomes more important than how we play because we want three points and there is so much pressure involved.

“Again, we will do it in training, we will try to encourage the players to keep the ball because that's the way I want to see the game played, however, it's very difficult in a short space of time that we have got,” he stated.

The Reggae Boyz, with all the teams playing 10 matches, are in the seventh position in the eight-team final-round CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers on seven points.

The top three finishers automatically qualify for the World Cup, with fourth place going into a playoff against a team from the Oceania region for another spot.