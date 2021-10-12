Handcart vendor fatally stabbed in Ocho Rios

ST ANN, Jamaica — A handcart vendor was fatally stabbed this morning near the National Commercial Bank's parking lot on Newlin Street in the resort town of Ocho Rios.

Up to the time of his death, the young man sold liquor and other items near the same bank, as well as at the entrance to the Burger King outlet, and in front of the Ocho Rios Post Office.

His identity is yet to be confirmed, but it is said that he has relatives in the Harrison Town area of Ocho Rios.

People who spoke with OBSERVER ONLINE said they did not see who stabbed the young man. They said, however, that he staggered across the street and collapsed near a barber shop. He appeared to have a wound to the neck.

The vendor spent some time gasping for air until he eventually was removed from the scene in a police vehicle.

Horace Mills