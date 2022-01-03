Hanna calls for Gov't to address $30m allocated to St Ann road not yet fixed

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Member of Parliament for South East St Ann, Lisa Hanna, is calling on the Government for an urgent update on when work on the Claremont to Higgin Town main road will commence.

In a statement on Monday, the MP said taxi operators and other residents blocked the road to express their frustration at the Government and the National Works Agency (NWA) for failing to act on their promise to fix the road in June 2021.

“This road has been the subject of what can only be deemed as 'political victimisation and sabotage' to the residents of my constituency. I had made representation on this matter from as early as October 30, 2020, when I wrote to the CEO of the NWA, Mr EG Hunter, advising of the deplorable road condition and the need for it to have urgent attention,” Hanna shared.

She said that having not received any formal response from the agency, on February 9, 2021, the taxi drivers and others who use the route blocked the road, citing the hazard it was creating for them and their passengers.

“This time I followed up with Minister [Everald] Warmington, seeking information on the status of my request. On June 29, 2021, I received formal communication from the St Ann NWA parish manager that $30 million was finally allocated to fix sections of this road.

“On October 7, 2021, I met again with the taxi operators and other residents to update them as, up to that point, no road work had commenced by the NWA. I advised them that Minister Warmington said that the contract for the road was out for public tender, which would take some time,” the MP explained.

Noting that six months have now elapsed, Hanna is calling for an update.

“I am calling on the Government to publicly address this matter as we are being kept in the dark, and we are seeing other major roads being fixed in adjoining constituencies.”

She added: “The people are tired of the ministry's procrastination and need an urgent update on when the work will commence,” the MP said.