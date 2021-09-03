Hanna calls for info in murder of St Ann community stalwart

ST ANN, Jamaica— Member of Parliament for St Ann South Eastern, Lisa Hanna is urging individuals to provide information leading to the arrest of the killer(s) of Oakley Atkinson-Pryce in Fort George in her constituency on Thursday.

The mutilated body of the 55-year-old community stalwart was found naked lying face-down in blood on the floor of her house.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Hanna said she was devastated by the killing of Atkinson-Pryce, while declaring that the "scourge" of criminality must stop.

"I am devastated and still trying to come to grips with the heinous and brutal murder of Mrs. Oakley Atkinson Pryce “Miss Mamma” from Fort George last night," wrote Hanna.

"We all knew this Christian lady and I just keep asking why? Why do what you did to her? Why allow her to try to fight for her life? Why at this stage of her life? Why embarrass her divinity and dignity as a woman? Why? Why? Why?," questioned the beauty queen turned parliamentarian.

Hanna said she grieved the woman's family, as well as her community, the wider constituency and the rest of Jamaica "as we wrestle with the monsters who murder the innocent".

"If anyone knows anything about last night I beg and urge you to give the information to the police," pleaded Hanna, adding that

"This scourge must stop!"

Residents of Fort George said Atkinson-Pryce was staying alone at her home in the usually peaceful community because the son who lived with her is now abroad on the farm work programme.

No house is located near hers.

The front grille of her concrete dwelling was found locked, fuelling speculation that the killer perhaps gained entry through the back door.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force's officers, who are still investigating, were at the crime scene up to late Thursday night.

They confirmed the murder and the victim's identity, but said they did not have the details readily available.