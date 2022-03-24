More than 'flowery words and artful symbols' needed!

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Member of Parliament and Opposition spokesperson on Foreign Affairs Lisa Hanna says the west, particularly the United Kingdom, needs to seriously engage with Jamaica, beyond lip service, on the matter of reparations.

Hanna made the comments in an article in The Guardian while denying global accusations that she snubbed the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton during her visit to Jamaica as part of celebrations marking the 70th Anniversary — Platinum Jubilee — of the Coronation of Her Majesty The Queen.

On Tuesday, the UK Daily Mail published an article accusing Hanna of shunning the Duchess.

But Hanna has since denied the narrative, noting that she has nothing but respect for the Duchess.

“The world is interconnected and what may seem like fun and games to one party can cause significant damage to people's lives and reputations, especially when we position them as the protagonist to further manipulative agendas and readerships,” Hanna shared in a tweet on Thursday.

“There are too many global problems that have been caused by misinterpretation and an inability to understand the truth. And the truth, in this case, is that we had amicable interactions, and there was no negativity between us whatsoever,” she continued.

Describing their interactions as “pleasant”, Hanna said the fuss being made over a “manipulated two-second video” was distracting from the more significant issue at play — that of reparations for several years of slavery, subjugation and colonisation for which royal regrets are simply not enough.

“Flowery words and artful symbols not only do not placate us, but words without action will also offend us. We need leaders in civil society, in politics and in the monarchy to not only acknowledge historic exploitation and the consequences thereof, but to begin to make concrete steps to rectify it,” the MP wrote in The Guardian.

On Wednesday, Prince William expressed his “profound sorrow” for slavery, though he stopped short of offering the apology demanded by protesters who are also seeking reparations for Britain's role in the slave trade.

William, second in line to the throne, made the comments while addressing a dinner in Kingston, Jamaica's capital.

However, Hanna said the evils of slavery cannot be forgotten, nor can the wealth gained from it by a few, including the wealth acquired by the institution of the monarchy.

“Condemning slavery with no action, as both Prince Charles and Prince William did, is not particularly bold, nor does it show courage. I would hope that this rhetoric is a start and not an end to their journey on the issue of reparations and justice,” she continued.

She expressed hopes that the royals' visit will stir “their emotions and thoughts and that as they ascend, they will refine the monarchy's perspective with enthusiasm towards building a fairer and more just global society”.

Meanwhile, the MP pointed to the Caribbean Community (Caricom) Reparations Commission which has already outlined a clear 10-point action plan for creating justice.

“The leaders of this commission and the region are ready to in good faith engage on this plan and implement a framework for moving forward. I sat on this commission and I am proud of the work that was done. But that work was done by Caricom alone and the reality is that it takes good faith on all sides if we truly want to achieve the justice we all know deep down is needed,” Hanna wrote in The Guardian.

Commending Barbados, who last year became a Republic, and Jamaica, which will be taking steps to remove the Queen as head of state and become a republic, Hanna said the United Kingdom should be under no illusion that justice is now complete.

“We in the Caribbean cannot do it alone anymore. And it is not just something our Diaspora can lead on. It is going to take bold leadership in the UK and indeed across the western world to have the bravery, humanity and political courage to stand up and agitate for the issue of reparations,” Hanna wrote in The Guardian.

