Hanover Infirmary to get new matron's quarters

Hanover Infirmary to get new matron's quartersSunday, April 10, 2022
|
ST JAMES, Jamaica — Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Desmond McKenzie says new matron's quarters are to be constructed at the Hanover Infirmary in Lucea, Hanover.
The announcement was made during a visit to the institution on Friday.
McKenzie said that the project will represent the final phase of the upgrading of the infirmary.
He said the previous facility was destroyed years ago, and the new quarters will provide a more comfortable working environment for the matron and other support staff.
According to the minister, a therapeutic park will also be built to meet the physical, psychological and social needs of the institution's 38 residents.
Meanwhile, McKenzie said the kitchen being built at the infirmary is almost complete, with only minor works still to be done. He noted that the necessary furnishing and appliances, including a refrigerator, are being installed.
The kitchen is being constructed at a cost of approximately $12 million. It will replace the old facility which was closed by the Public Health Department.
