Hanover Municipal Corporation demolishes illegal shops in Lucea

HANOVER, Jamaica — The Hanover Municipal Corporation for a second day continued its series of demolishing illegally constructed structures on the seaside of the capital town, Lucea.

The demolition of four structures took place between Monday and Tuesday. And, the corporation has warned that its enforcement will continue.

It is not the first time that the issue of illegal structures has come to the fore. On several occasions, the matter was raised during the Corporation's regular monthly general meetings, the Hanover Health Department and with the police, who had issues with crime enforcement.

It was claimed during those meetings that the shops had no toilet infrastructure in place, no formal connection to the Jamaica Public Service infrastructure and no formal permission from the corporation to use the area. Besides, the shops were also used as places of dwelling.

Craig Oates, enforcement officer for the Corporation, told OBSERVER ONLINE that the situation warrants the action taken by his team.

"We think that it poses a threat to not just the good governance of the centre (transportation centre) but also hygiene because we realised that the buildings were not properly built. We also observed that persons were using the seaside for their toilet. And, we also observed that people were stealing electricity and the wires were run all over which could cause loss of human life at the facility. So, we had to take action," stated Oates.

On the other hand, a man who gave his name as Mr Johnson argued that yesterday was the first time someone from the Corporation was saying anything to him.

"I never know because I saw a lot of places building up around here. I thought when they come to me and talk to me, I would go and go through the right process. I didn't know that it would go like this," explained Johnson.

He claimed that he had fish in a freezer and asked for more time, but he was only given one day which expires today.

"I wasn't even here, is somebody came and called me. All I want is just a little place to do my business. And if it comes to the test for me to pay, I will pay. And, when they say I live here, I don't. I have my house and I can take you there and show you it," stated Johnson, who added "I want a little justice”.

Meanwhile, Oates is encouraging people who have an interest in doing business to first get in touch with the Corporation.

Anthony Lewis