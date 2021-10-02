Hanover Western MP wants bypass for the town of Lucea

HANOVER, Jamaica— Member of Parliament for Hanover Western, Tamika Davis, is pleading for a bypass for the increasingly congested town of Lucea as well as for the Riley Bridge that sits at the edge of the town to be replaced.

Davis, a first-term MP representing the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) has described the traffic situation in Lucea as "grave". She noted that the situation is exacerbated by an increase in housing units, coupled with an expansion of construction and commercial activities on the western side. These, she said, have combined to increase traffic volumes in the town.

“As a consequence, the regular roads in Lucea are no longer able to filter the traffic through the town to Negril and delays during peak and lunch time hours are now an almost daily occurrence,” said Davis, as she made her first contribution to the State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives.

She said partial solutions include the upgrade and rehabilitation of Malcolm Heights Drive and the dualisation of Willie Delisser Drive along with the supporting traffic and pedestrian control measures.

“The measures outlined represent effective immediate short term solutions. However, it is painfully obvious that a bypass is needed. The town of Lucea needs a bypass,” Davis declared.

She argued that the one way into the town has outlived its usefulness and it is time enough for the change.

Davis also said the Riley Bridge, an arch structure with its triple opening, is antiquated.

“Whenever there is significant rainfall, bamboo and tree roots from upstream block the arches, which cause the river to overflow its banks leading to flooding and severe traffic delays and losses. It is high time for the bridge to be removed and replaced with a modern open span bridge which would allow us to save on maintenance and eliminate the hindrance of flooding for residents and visitors alike,” Davis stated.

The bridge was rendered impassable on September 16 following heavy rainfall that day. The police issued an advisory that urged motorists to avoid the bridge which is the main link between Montego Bay and Negril.

A major landslide near the bridge in June also rendered the route impassable.