Hanover man arrested for shooting at cops

Hanover man arrested for shooting at copsThursday, November 04, 2021
A man suspected of shooting at lawmen in Hanover has been arrested and a firearm seized.
He has been identified as 27-year-old Gifford Cockings, otherwise called 'Marco,' of Riley Road, Lucea in the parish.
He has been charged with illegal possession of firearm.
According to the Lucea Police, the charges against Cockings stem from an incident on Prosper main road, on Monday, October 25. The police reportedly signalled the driver of a motorcycle to stop; Cockings was a pillion on the motorcycle.
The driver reportedly disobeyed and sped off, however, the motorcycle fell and Cockings later confronted the police with a firearm.
Cockings and the driver subsequently fled, leaving the illegal weapon—a 9mm pistol loaded with seven 9mm rounds—behind.
Following investigative leads, the police conducted an operation at Cockings's home, where he was arrested.
He was charged on Monday, November 01 after a question and answer interview.
A court date has not yet been finalised.
