Hanover man charged with rape of mute and deaf woman

Hanover man charged with rape of mute and deaf womanMonday, July 26, 2021
|
HANOVER, Jamaica — Police have charged a man with last month's alleged rape of a mute and deaf woman in Mount Carmel district, Hanover.
Charged is 21-year-old Renardo Humphrey, otherwise called 'Nardo', a labourer of the parish. He is also charged with burglary in relation to the incident.
It is alleged that on Thursday, June 24 about 2:20 am, the woman securely locked up her house and went to bed, but was awaken when she felt Humphrey's hand over her mouth. He then proceeded to sexually assault her before leaving, the police said.
Humphrey was arrested on Thursday, July 22 and charged on Sunday, July 25 after a question and answer session.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy