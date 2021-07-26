Hanover man charged with rape of mute and deaf woman

HANOVER, Jamaica — Police have charged a man with last month's alleged rape of a mute and deaf woman in Mount Carmel district, Hanover.

Charged is 21-year-old Renardo Humphrey, otherwise called 'Nardo', a labourer of the parish. He is also charged with burglary in relation to the incident.

It is alleged that on Thursday, June 24 about 2:20 am, the woman securely locked up her house and went to bed, but was awaken when she felt Humphrey's hand over her mouth. He then proceeded to sexually assault her before leaving, the police said.

Humphrey was arrested on Thursday, July 22 and charged on Sunday, July 25 after a question and answer session.