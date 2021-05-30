Hanover man electrocuted while changing bulb

HANOVER, Jamaica — Twenty-four-year-old Renaldo McFarlane of Logwood district in Hanover died from injuries he received after being electrocuted at his home in the parish yesterday.

McFarlane was reportedly attempting to change a light bulb, when he came in contact with high tension wires and was electrocuted about 11:25 am.

The police were then summoned and upon their arrival McFarlane's body was seen with severe burns.

He was transported to hospital where his death was confirmed.

The Lucea Fire Brigade was also summoned to extinguish the flames on the wires, the police said.