Hanover man electrocuted while changing bulb

Hanover man electrocuted while changing bulbSunday, May 30, 2021
|
HANOVER, Jamaica — Twenty-four-year-old Renaldo McFarlane of Logwood district in Hanover died from injuries he received after being electrocuted at his home in the parish yesterday.
McFarlane was reportedly attempting to change a light bulb, when he came in contact with high tension wires and was electrocuted about 11:25 am.
The police were then summoned and upon their arrival McFarlane's body was seen with severe burns.
He was transported to hospital where his death was confirmed.
The Lucea Fire Brigade was also summoned to extinguish the flames on the wires, the police said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy