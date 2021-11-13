Hanover man killed in fiery crash

A Hanover man is dead following a fiery crash late Friday.

The collision, which involved a white Toyota Corolla and a truck, occurred on the Orchard main road in Hopewell, Hanover.

The deceased has been identified as 38-year-old Patrick Barrett.

Reports are that around 9:30 pm, Barrett was observed travelling on the wrong side of the road, when he collided with a truck.

Barrett's Toyota Corolla is said to have spun several times.

Emergency responders were called to the scene, and Barrett was cut from the wreck by the fire department.

He was transported to hospital, via a funeral home van, where he was pronounced dead.

It is understood that Barrett was returning home from a party when the incident occurred.

Both vehicles were extensively damaged in the crash.