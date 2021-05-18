Hanover man killed in three-vehicle crash

HANOVER, Jamaica— A Hanover man was killed and three other injured yesterday when the vehicles in which they were travelling collided along the Orchard main road in the parish.

Dead is 57-year-old Hurlington Murray of Hopewell district, Sandy Bay in Hanover.

The police said that Murray was driving a Nissan Sunny motor car along the roadway about 7:40 pm, when the driver of a Toyota Corolla attempted to overtake and collided with Murray's motor vehicle.

The Toyota Corolla motor car reportedly spun out of control and collided with a Toyota Voxy motor car.

Four people were taken to the hospital where Murray died while undergoing treatment. The three other people were treated and released, the police said.