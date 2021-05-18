Hanover man killed in three-vehicle crash

Hanover man killed in three-vehicle crashTuesday, May 18, 2021
|
HANOVER, Jamaica— A Hanover man was killed and three other injured yesterday when the vehicles in which they were travelling collided along the Orchard main road in the parish.
Dead is 57-year-old Hurlington Murray of Hopewell district, Sandy Bay in Hanover.
The police said that Murray was driving a Nissan Sunny motor car along the roadway about 7:40 pm, when the driver of a Toyota Corolla attempted to overtake and collided with Murray's motor vehicle.
The Toyota Corolla motor car reportedly spun out of control and collided with a Toyota Voxy motor car.
Four people were taken to the hospital where Murray died while undergoing treatment. The three other people were treated and released, the police said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy