Hanover police call for Jamaica Eye

Hanover police call for Jamaica EyeFriday, June 11, 2021
HANOVER, Jamaica — Still reeling from a number of recent killings that have made the headlines, head of the Hanover police division Superintendent Sharon Beeput is calling for the Jamaica Eye initiative to be extended to the parish to bolster her team's crime-fighting initiatives.
She made the call to local government minister Desmond McKenzie during Thursday's special sitting of the Hanover Municipal Corporation.
"We really need your assistance. The Jamaica Eye programme, when will it reach Hanover? We need assistance. You know what is happening. We had two cases recently. So, we really want to have that programme implemented here," appealed Beeput.
McKenzie was unable to provide a specific timeline, pointing to the need to install the infrastructure needed and to find a way to pay for it.
“The other ministries, including local government, have been working to expand the fibre lines across the country. We are well advanced… [but] some of us have to put up something in order to help finance it," explained McKenzie.
He promised, however, that the programme will eventually be expanded across the country, adding that it is a vital part of the traffic ticketing system.
Within the space of four days, Hanover recorded a pair of double killings in separate instances as gunmen went on a rampage in two separate communities.
On Saturday, two men were shot dead and four others injured in the community of Mt Pleasant. Then on Wednesday a 16-year-old boy and a 39-year-old man were shot and killed at a bar in the community of Logwood.
Jamaica Eye is part of an islandwide network of camera surveillance systems designed to increase the safety of citizens by monitoring public spaces across the island and assist the authorities in responding to incidents in the event of an incident, disaster, act of criminality or accident.
Anthony Lewis
