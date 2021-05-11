Hanover police investigating fatal motor vehicle crash

HANOVER, Jamaica — The police are now investigating the circumstances which led to the death of 27-year-old Abigail Ngyou following a motor vehicle collision on the Michael Manley Boulevard in Hanover on Sunday.

The police said that the driver of a Suzuki Dzire motorcar was travelling along the Green Island main road in Hanover about 2:30 pm, when he allegedly lost control of the motor vehicle, which collided with a Nissan Latio motorcar that was travelling in the opposite direction.

Ngyou — who was a passenger in the Suzuki motor car — sustained multiple injuries and was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Both drivers and a passenger of the Nissan Latio motor car were hospitalised for treatment.