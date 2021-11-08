Hanover tattoo artist charged with shooting with intent

HANOVER, Jamaica— Forty-year-old Omar Greeves, otherwise called ‘Greedyman’, a tattoo artist of Barbery Hill, Lucea, in Hanover, has been charged with shooting with intent following an incident in his community on Thursday, September 9.

Reports are that about 4:30 pm, an argument developed between Greeves and the complainant following the disconnection of Greeves’ illegal electrical connection. During the mêlée, Greeves pulled a firearm and shot at the complainant, who ran, escaping injury.

Greeves was apprehended on Monday, November 1, in Cambridge, St James, with a firearm, the police said.