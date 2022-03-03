Hanover teen, woman die in crash

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — A teenage girl and 30-year-old woman died in a motor vehicle crash along the Haddo main road in Westmoreland on Wednesday night.



They have been identified as 17-year-old Brianna Smith and Vanessa Spencer, both of Hanover addresses.



According to OBSERVER ONLINE sources, they were among five occupants of a Toyota Axio motor car that was travelling towards Savanna-la-Mar when it collided with a truck headed in the opposite direction.



Both females, who were pinned in the vehicle following the crash, were eventually extricated by a team of firefighters from the Savanna-la-Mar fire station.



The police have confirmed the accident but were unable to state whether there were any fatalities.



There are unconfirmed reports that the Axio was also transporting a man suffering from gunshot wounds at the time of the crash, and he has since died. The man, according to OBSERVER ONLINE sources, was shot multiple times at a bike party held in Hanover on Wednesday evening and was being transported to the Savanna-la-Mar hospital when the traffic mishap occurred.