Hanover teen, woman die in crash

Hanover teen, woman die in crashThursday, March 03, 2022
|
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — A teenage girl and 30-year-old woman died in a motor vehicle crash along the Haddo main road in Westmoreland on Wednesday night.
They have been identified as 17-year-old Brianna Smith and Vanessa Spencer, both of Hanover addresses.
According to OBSERVER ONLINE sources, they were among five occupants of a Toyota Axio motor car that was travelling towards Savanna-la-Mar when it collided with a truck headed in the opposite direction.
Both females, who were pinned in the vehicle following the crash, were eventually extricated by a team of firefighters from the Savanna-la-Mar fire station.
The police have confirmed the accident but were unable to state whether there were any fatalities.
There are unconfirmed reports that the Axio was also transporting a man suffering from gunshot wounds at the time of the crash, and he has since died. The man, according to OBSERVER ONLINE sources, was shot multiple times at a bike party held in Hanover on Wednesday evening and was being transported to the Savanna-la-Mar hospital when the traffic mishap occurred.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy