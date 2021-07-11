Hanover woman charged for setting man's house ablaze

HANOVER, Jamaica— Thirty-four-year-old Aneisha Bucknor has been charged with arson, burglary and larceny following an incident in her Claremont, Hanover community, on Monday, July 5.

The police said that about 8:00 pm, a man securely locked his home and left for work.

Shortly after, he received a phone call telling him that his house was on fire.

The fire department was called and cooling down conducted. Damage was estimated at $3 million.

The police said investigations revealed that the fire was the work of an arsonist.

Lawmen said evidence collected led investigators to Bucknor. She was taken into custody on Thursday, July 8, where she admitted to committing the crime.

She was charged on Friday.