Hansle wins 110m hurdles at Paris Diamond League

PARIS, France — Hansle Parchment redeemed himself after a poor race on Thursday with a brilliant win in the 110m hurdles at Saturday's Paris Diamond League meet at Charléty stadium Saturday morning, Jamaican time, running a season's best 13.03 seconds (0.7m/s).

Parchment, who was a surprise winner at the Tokyo Olympics, hit two hurdles in Lausanne, Switzerland on Thursday, but was more composed and smoother on Saturday as he held off American Devon Allen who had won three days ago.

Allen also had a season's best, running 13.08 seconds while Daniel Roberts was third in 13.16 seconds.

Jamaican champion Ronald Levy, who won the bronze in Tokyo, was fourth with 13.24 seconds, running under protest after he had false started.

Paul A Reid