Harassers be warned! House passes landmark Sexual Harassment Bill

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed the landmark Sexual Harassment [Protection and Prevention] Act, 2021 with Gender Minister Olivia Grange who piloted the Bill, describing it as gender neutral.

“Men and women have too often, unhappily recounted experiences of sexual harassment against them,” said Grange as she rose to close the debate.

When she opened the debate last week Tuesday, Grange noted that the long-awaited legislation “represents a significant milestone in our long journey to provide protection to many women and men who are suffering the harmful effects of sexual harassment”.

According to the memorandum of objects and reasons of the bill, sexual harassment was “not specifically recognised in any existing legislation in Jamaica”.

Not anymore, as the Bill will now go to the Senate for it to be debated. It will then go to the Governor General for his assent at which time it will become the law of the land.

In reading from the report of the joint select committee of the Parliament that examined the bill, Grange noted that after much deliberation, the committee agreed to widen the categories that can be sexually harassed.

“The committee agreed that sexual harassment can be perpetuated by clients, from one student to another; and that employers can be harassed by employees,” she said.

Meanwhile, a person bringing a claim of sexual harassment against another individual will have up to six years to do so. The so-called 'limitation of action' gives significantly more time than the initial 12 months that was proposed.

“Having considered all contending views, the committee agreed that the time limit allowed for the reporting of sexual harassment cases should be six years and not 12 months. Further, the committee recommends that the tribunal be empowered to enlarge time — which means granting permission to a complainant who complains out of time to bring his or her matter to the tribunal. Such permission should only be granted once the complainant can give reason as to why the complaint was not made in time,” Grange said.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for St Catherine North East, the Jamaica Labour Party's Kerensia Morrison, in her contribution posited that sexual harassment should be classified as a human rights issue.

“I'm of the view that the nation has to arrive at the level of consciousness where we see sexual harassment as a human rights violation. I believe we are to lift it to that level where it goes even beyond our borders, beyond individuals to where we see it generally as a gross violation of the rights of the individual,” Morrison stated.

Morrison also welcomed the provision in the Bill where persons bringing a claim of harassment against another individual have up to six years to do so.

“This time acknowledges the mental challenges that the victim may need to resolve before coming forward — issues such as fear, shame, of feeling that they may be targeted or victimised,” Morrison noted.

“It should also caution perpetrators of sexual harassment that an offence will not disappear overnight and that their quality of life may weigh in the balance,” she added.

For her part, the Member of Parliament for St Andrew East Rural, Juliet Holness, is encouraging Jamaicans to embrace the “significant behavourial change” that will be necessary for the successful implementation of legislation related to sexual harassment.

“This is a significant advancement in legislating the protection of women and indeed men, from sexual harassment, having had the benefit of significant consultation of a wide cross section of stakeholders,” Holness stated.

She expressed that legislators must be mindful of the cultural context into which they choose to introduce legislation, especially the type that require a cultural shift in successful application.

“I am therefore challenging us as a people to embrace the necessary cultural shift that this legislation brings, in the interest of protecting the vulnerable and in making our professional spaces more civilised while at the same time being sensitive to some of the cultural nuances of our communication style as a people,” Holness said.

She is also encouraging Jamaicans to familiarise themselves with features of the Act, including the definition of the term sexual harassment which she noted states: 'any unwelcome sexual advance towards a person by another'. It also speaks to sexual suggestions, remarks and innuendos as well as “any verbal, non-verbal or visual contact of a sexual nature”.

“Many of the actions that men, and indeed some women find to be culturally acceptable in some quarters will become very problematic as a result of this legislation and, guess what, rightfully so,” Holness warned.