Harbour View Residents benefitting from successful J$68M electricity upgrade

ST ANDREW, Jamaica— The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) says that residents in Harbour View, St Andrew are experiencing less unplanned power outages following a System Upgrade Project valued at J$68M, which was concluded in December 2020.

The utility company says the duration of these outages has also been reduced.

The company has reported that for the period January to August 2021, the frequency of unplanned outages have been reduced by 72 per cent, while the average duration of an unplanned outage has been reduced by 75 per cent compared to the corresponding period in 2020.

Additionally, approximately 370 smart LED streetlights have also been installed, replacing the old HPS bulbs, making the community now 90 per cent LEDs.

The project involved the installation of new poles, wires, transformers and other equipment along roadways and the retiring of electrical circuits and poles from backyards.

JPS says this upgrade has afforded its teams easier access to the network to conduct maintenance and emergency activities. The installation of smart LED streetlights has also improved lighting in the area, as the Company leverages advanced technology, a release stated.

“This investment in the Harbour View community is just one of several initiatives being implemented across the island to improve service to our customers. I am happy that we are now able to conduct maintenance activities and respond to faults within the community more efficiently, and that the residents are enjoying the results,” said JPS’ senior vice president of Energy Delivery, Blaine Jarrett.

The company says the next system upgrade will take place in the community of Mona, St Andrew, which will result in even greater reliability.