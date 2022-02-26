Harbour View and Humble Lion draw in Premier League

Harbour View and Humble Lion draw in Premier LeagueSaturday, February 26, 2022
|
ST ANN, Jamaica — Humble Lion FC and Harbour View played out the first goalless draw in the Jamaica Premier League powered by Digicel as the action moved to Drax Hall in St Ann on Saturday.
The point earned by Harbour View saw them moving to fifth place on the points table, same as defending champions Cavalier SC, who will play on Monday, while winless Humble Lion are in eighth place on five points, all from draws.
A win would have seen Harbour View joining Arnett Gardens in fourth place.
It was also the first game this season that was played in front of fans after the organisers got approval to allow fully vaccinated spectators to venues.
Paul A Reid
