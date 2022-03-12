Harbour View clip Vere 1-0 in JPL

Harbour View clip Vere 1-0 in JPLSaturday, March 12, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— A fortuitous second half goal was all Harbour View needed to beat Vere United 1-0 in their Jamaica Premier League game played at Sabina Park on Saturday.
A shot from Colorado Murray in the 51st minute hit the base of goalkeeper Michael Panton's near right post, hit the custodian in his back as he was on ground and rolled across the line.
The win snapped a two-game winless run for Harbour View and took them into sixth place on 12 points, in a virtual tie with defending champions Cavalier FC who had a game in hand.
It was however three games without a win for Vere United who are now in ninth position on seven points.
Paul A Reid
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy