Harbour View clip Vere 1-0 in JPL

KINGSTON, Jamaica— A fortuitous second half goal was all Harbour View needed to beat Vere United 1-0 in their Jamaica Premier League game played at Sabina Park on Saturday.

A shot from Colorado Murray in the 51st minute hit the base of goalkeeper Michael Panton's near right post, hit the custodian in his back as he was on ground and rolled across the line.

The win snapped a two-game winless run for Harbour View and took them into sixth place on 12 points, in a virtual tie with defending champions Cavalier FC who had a game in hand.

It was however three games without a win for Vere United who are now in ninth position on seven points.

Paul A Reid