Harbour View defeat Portmore in Premier League

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Harbour View FC snapped a two-game winless run in the Jamaica Premier League as they beat Portmore United 2-0 at the UWI/Jamaica Football Federation/Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence in Kingston on Monday.

Goals in either half from Trayvon Reid and Oshane Staple carried the Stars of the East to their second win of the season and into the top six on eight points, as Portmore lost for the third time this season and are in eighth place on five points with only four goals scored, tied for the worst in the league.

Portmore goalkeeper Benjamin Williams had to be stretchered off the field in the second half after he picked up an injury and was replaced by an outfield player as there was no reserve goalkeeper on their bench. The reserve keeper reportedly had showed up late and was left off the team list by the team as punishment.

Reid put Harbour View in the lead in the 45th minute when he converted a penalty and Staple secured all three points when rifled in a shot from some 25 yards out high into the roof of the net.

