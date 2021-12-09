Harbour View dip in the transfer market

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Former champions Harbour View were busy before the transfer deadline day of Friday, December 3 ended, acquiring at least 11 players including National goalkeeper Amal Knight, the wily winger Trayvonne Reid and tough-tackling defenders Romaine Brackenridge and Ryan Wellington.

The 28-year-old Knight, who made his international debut for Jamaica in 2018, made the move from Arnett Gardens to Harbour View.

He also had stints at the University of the West Indies (UWI) and in 2020, he joined new United Soccer League (USL) Championship club San Diego Loyal and FC Tucson.

Meanwhile, the skillful Reid, who won the Manning Cup with Kingston College in 2018 under the guidance of Ludlow Bernard, now joins him after making the switch from Tivoli Gardens.

Also making the move to the Stars of the East is the 27-year- old Romaine Brackenridge, from Portmore United. The former Tivoli Gardens player has been on the fridge of the national set-up where he has been called to a number of training camps.

Joining Brackenridge at the heart of the Harbour View defence will be 30-year-old Ryan Wellington, another no-nonsense defender who made a return to Harbour View coming in from last season's beaten finalist Waterhouse FC. He also had spells at Portmore United.

The Stars of the East brought back home Shamari Dyer following his stint in Antigua with Bullets FC. He previously represented Maverley Hughenden and Waterhouse FC.

Harbour View, winners of the Jamaican Premier League on four occasions and sixth-place finishers last season, have also blended in some young talented players in Shavon McDonald, formerly of Cornwall College and Trey Bennett formerly of Kingston College and the UWI, along with Jay Jamieson from Russia FC in Westmoreland.

Eighteen-year-old utility player Gavin Burton, who currently plays for KC, has also been signed.

Howard Walker