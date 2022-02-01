Harbour View gets first Premier League win

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Teenager Tarick Ximines came off the bench to score the winner for Harbour View as they beat Tivoli Gardens 2-1 in their Jamaica Premier League match powered by Digicel at the UWI/Jamaica Football Federation/Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence in Kingston on Tuesday.

The game was locked at 1-1 when the 17-year-old Jamaica College player scored from a free kick from about 30 yards to give the east Kingston-based club their first win of the campaign and extended Tivoli Garden's winless start.

Oshane Staple had given Harbour View the lead after 32 minutes when his free kick was deflected off the wall and wide of goalkeeper Nicholas Clarke and into the right corner of the Tivoli Gardens goal.

Harbour View should have gone 2-0 up later but Clarke was equal to a poorly taken penalty kick taken by Timar Lewis, blocking it.

Tivoli Gardens drew level early in the second half when Nakeel Wright scored from an acute angle on the left side, beating goalkeeper Anthony Bennett.

With time running out however, Ximines stepped up to the decisive free kick to give his team all three points.

-Paul A Reid