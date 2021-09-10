Harbour View squeeze into JPL playoffs with narrow win over Arnett Gardens

Harbour View squeeze into JPL playoffs with narrow win over Arnett GardensFriday, September 10, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — It took a 70th minute screamer of a free kick from veteran Lovel Palmer to help Harbour View FC secure a 1-0 win over Arnett Gardens and a spot in the playoffs of the Jamaica Premier League this afternoon.
Harbour View began the day in eight place, two spots outside the playoffs and needed results to go their way in addition to winning the encounter against Arnett Gardens to advance.
Both Portmore United and Dunbeholden lost their games earlier in the day which meant all Harbour View needed to leapfrog those two teams and into sixth place was win.
After spurning a few early chances, Harbour View could count themselves lucky not to go into the half time break trailing after Arnett Gardens saw three efforts in succession cleared off the line by defenders in a matter of seconds.
With the minutes ticking away and Arnett continuing to apply the pressure, it appeared that the chances of qualification were slipping away until an inspired substitution from Ludlow Bernard became the key moment in the game.
Palmer was brought into the game in the 64th minute and found the go-ahead goal from a free kick six minutes later as he blasted the ball through the wall and into the back of the net from the edge of the area.
There are two matches left to play to end the regular season but the results of those games will have no bearing on the “Stars of the East” who can now breathe easy as they await the draw for the quarter-final round.
Dwayne Richards
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy