Harding humbled by acceptance into Forbes Business Council

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaican businessman, Zachary Harding, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council.

Harding, the Executive Chairman of Delta Capital Partners (DeltaCap) and Group CEO, Stocks and Securities Ltd (SSL), was vetted and selected by the Forbes Business Council review committee. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

Founder of Forbes Councils, Scott Gerber, welcomed Harding with open arms.

“We are honored to welcome Mr Zachary Harding into the community. Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world,” Gerber said.

As an accepted member of the Council, Harding has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him build global professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected international leaders from diverse arenas; in private fora as well as elite members-only events. Harding has also been invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published question and answer panels alongside other experts.

Harding, who will later this month be presenting at TEDx Aston University in Birmingham England, will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and high-touch support from the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

“I am truly humbled by my appointment to the Forbes Business Council. As a member of this elite community of thought leaders and industry mavericks, I will have an opportunity to contribute to a collective knowledge base. I am excited to learn from others who are also seeking to rethink and reframe the way we live and do business together. I take this responsibility seriously and will endeavour to make a meaningful impact for my clients, team, and region. In times like these, strong leadership is critical to the advancement of our global community, and I am so honoured to have the opportunity to make a positive contribution, “ Harding said.

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC).