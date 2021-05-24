Harmony Beach Park opens Tuesday

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Urban Development Corporation (UDC) says the new Harmony Beach Park in Montego Bay will open to the public tomorrow from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm.

Thereafter, the corporation said it will be open from Mondays to Fridays, on Saturdays from 6:00 am to 4:00 pm, and on Sundays from 6:00 am to 12 noon.

The UDC advised that guests to the free park, which is now the recreational focal point for the city of Montego Bay, will have use of the 600-metre jogging trail and lawn areas. It added that the beach, children’s play areas and multi-purpose courts remain closed to the public at this time as the corporation adheres to protocols of the Disaster Risk Management Act.

Harmony Beach Park was officially opened by Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Friday, May 25.

In speaking on the importance of a park such as Harmony, the prime minister emphasised that it represents the future of how urban development is done in Jamaica. “It embodies where we are going as a people in terms of urban planning and signals the commitment of the Government of Jamaica to introduce more green spaces in our communities. It is well documented that green spaces and other nature-based solutions offer alternate ways to increase the quality of urban environments. Green spaces promote healthy lifestyles, by improving both the health and wellness of residents. For this reason, I encourage you to see this beach park as a turning point for what you can expect from the public service and by extension, your Government, as it relates to sustainability in development. We recognise that development must be sustainable if it is to offer long-term benefits,” Holness said.

The UDC encouraged guests to abide by the COVID-19 protocols that are in place and said there will be a maximum capacity of 500 people allowed at the park at any one time.

Visitors to Harmony Beach Park are advised that admission to the park is free and paid parking is available at the southern end of the property (the entrance adjoining the North Gully / on Howard Cooke Boulevard) at a rate of $200 per hour or $700 per day.