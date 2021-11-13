Harry Maragh among two titans of the shipping industry honoured by ACMF

The American Caribbean Maritime Foundation (ACMF) on Friday honoured two stalwarts for their contribution to the shipping industry – the late Harriat 'Harry' Maragh and Alyse Lisk – at the Foundation's annual Anchor Awards, hosted at the Fort Lauderdale Yacht Club in Florida.

Jamaica's Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett, in his remarks, hailed the honourees for their sterling contributions to the development of the maritime industry. He also gave a special tribute to Maragh, the Jamaican honouree, for his contribution to the development of Jamaica's tourism and shipping industries.

“The late Harry Maragh was a titan in the Jamaican and Caribbean shipping and tourism industries, yet it is well known that Harry always found time to encourage and facilitate the participation of young professionals. Many, many persons benefited from his guidance, tutelage and mentorship,” said Bartlett.

The minister added that “Despite his business success, despite his notable contribution to the growth and development of the regional shipping industry, and despite the considerable respect he commanded, Harry remained a pleasant and humble individual. The success of our tourism industry could not have been achieved without the sterling contribution of this great Jamaican”.

Maragh worked closely with representatives of various public bodies within the Ministry of Tourism including Jamaica Vacations Limited. He also served on the board of the Tourism Enhancement Fund, as chair of the audit sub-committee and the human resources sub-committee from June 2012 to February 2016.

“I take great pride in the fact that he was a home-grown talent who started from humble beginnings and would go on to do great things for Jamaica. Just imagine, he started as a clerk with Lannaman and Morris and later bought the company, which today represents over 75 per cent of all cruise lines that call on Jamaica. That is the true meaning of 'pulling yourself up by your bootstraps,” said Bartlett.

Lisk is the Senior Vice President of Technology and Operational Excellence for Totem Ocean Trailer Express (TOTE) Maritime. In this role, she is responsible for ensuring operational excellence throughout the TOTE organisation – including TOTE Services, TOTE Maritime Alaska and TOTE Maritime Puerto Rico – with a focus on continuous improvement by leveraging technology, people and process.

Lisk joined TOTE in October 2011, where she served as Vice President of Cargo Services for seven years.

The ACMF is a non-profit organisation based in New York, supporting Caribbean students studying maritime. The Foundation exists to specifically support the work of the Caribbean Maritime University in Jamaica, , the University of Trinidad and Tobago, and LJM Maritime Academy in the Bahamas.

“I applaud and encourage the noble work of the American Caribbean Maritime Foundation and its partners to alleviate poverty and transform the lives of Caribbean youth through maritime education and community development. Your provision of academic scholarships and grants, and other educational opportunities is corporate social responsibility at its best. It shows that economic and social profit are not mutually exclusive. They can grow side by side,” said Bartlett.





