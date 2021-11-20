Hat-trick for Lewis as William Knibb win third straight in D'Cup

IRWIN, St James – William Knibb Memorial continued their good run in the ISSA/Wata daCosta Cup competition on Friday, when they came from a goal down to spank Herbert Morrison Technical 4-1 in their Zone A game played at Irwin High.

The Martha Brae, Trelawny-based side matched their start last season after Mark Lewis bagged a hat-trick to end Herbert Morrison's two-game winning streak and open up a three points lead in Zone A.

Herbert Morrison were conceding for the first time after blanking Maldon High and Irwin High in their first two games.

William Knibb also scored four goals for the third straight game and had another dominant display after going behind to a goal from Damarion Spence in the 13th minute.

Lewis equalised for the Trelawny school in the 26th minute, then gave them the lead in the 35th minute as William Knibb led 2-1 at half time.

Lewis completed his hat trick in the 73rd minute to take his tally to seven on the year while Jayar Skyers added a fourth in the 88th minute.

Meanwhile, Glenmuir High's two-game winning run was also halted after they were beaten 3-2 by Lennon High in Zone E.

Javell Gilfillian, Radkeane Chambers and Tyrese Harrison scored for Lennon High who joined defending champions Clarendon College on seven points.

Clarendon College did not even have to change into their playing kit after Claude McKay high failed to show up for their game.

Edwin Allen are a point behind the duo after beating Denbigh High 2-1 for back-to-back wins.

Irwin High and Spot Valley both scored their first wins of the season, beating Holland High and Maldon High respectively while Cornwall College and St James High played out a 0-0 draw.

Maggotty High earned their first points after blanking newcomers Mt St Joseph High 4-0 in Zone C.

Both games in Zone G ended scoreless, with Paul Bogle and Happy Grove sharing the points as did Seaforth High and St Thomas Technical.

Paul Reid