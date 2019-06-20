Head-on collision leaves two dead, 18 injured in Hanover
HANOVER, Jamaica — Two men died yesterday while 18 people sustained injuries in a two-vehicle crash on the Barbican main road in Sandy Bay, Hanover.
The police this morning said most of those injured were treated at the hospital and released.
Dead are 50-year-old bus driver Everton Riley and 25-year-old Kevaughn Sutherland.
According to constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), Riley and Sutherland were driving a Toyota Hiace motor bus and a Nissan Tiida motorcar, respectively, when they collided head on about 11:40 am.
It is said that the Sutherland had swerved his vehicle to avoid a pothole when the incident occurred.
The 18 people were passengers on the bus.
The Lucea traffic police is probing the incident.
