Head-on collision leaves two dead, 18 injured in Hanover

HANOVER, Jamaica — Two men died yesterday while 18 people sustained injuries in a two-vehicle crash on the Barbican main road in Sandy Bay, Hanover.

The police this morning said most of those injured were treated at the hospital and released.

Dead are 50-year-old bus driver Everton Riley and 25-year-old Kevaughn Sutherland.

According to constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), Riley and Sutherland were driving a Toyota Hiace motor bus and a Nissan Tiida motorcar, respectively, when they collided head on about 11:40 am.

It is said that the Sutherland had swerved his vehicle to avoid a pothole when the incident occurred.

The 18 people were passengers on the bus.

The Lucea traffic police is probing the incident.