'Head Top' charged with murder of 24-y-o St Mary man

ST MARY, Jamaica – St Mary police say they have made a breakthrough into Sunday's murder of 24-year-old Jervis Francis, otherwise called 'Bubbla'. The victim was reportedly stabbed to death during a dispute in his community of Hyatt's Hill in Gayle, St Mary.

Charged with the murder is 48-year-old Roy Stephenson, otherwise called 'Head Top', a labourer of Hyatt's Hill, in Gayle.

Reports are that shortly before 9:00 pm on Sunday, relatives of the deceased were allegedly engaged in an altercation with Stephenson. Francis, a loan officer, was informed of the dispute and went to Stephenson's house to confront him. An altercation later developed between the men during which Francis was allegedly stabbed in the neck.

He was assisted to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Stephenson, who had fled the scene shortly after the incident, was apprehended and subsequently charged.