Head coach, Alex Thomas quits Arnett Gardens

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Head coach of Arnett Gardens, Alex Thomas, has resigned from his position with immediate effect.

Thomas, who took control of the “Junglists” in 2019 after long time coach, Jerome Waite was sacked, handed in his resignation letter on Friday.

"I hereby tender my resignation from the position of head coach of the Arnett Gardens Football Club with immediate effect, I find it necessary to reassess my goals and aspirations and therefore I am about to venture in a period of retrospection and renewal," said Thomas.

"I wish to thank you for giving me the opportunity to coach at Arnett Gardens. It has been a privilege and I have enjoyed being a part of this esteemed organisation and working staff, yourself and the team," said Thomas in a letter addressed to the general manager.

"Once again, thanks to you and all the best to the organisation," he concluded.

Thomas, has been a part of Arnett Gardens all his life having represented the club between 2001 and 2005 and was appointed assistant coach in 2013.

He captained Jamaica's Under-17 team to the 1999 World Cup in New Zealand and was a part of the Under-20 team that played in the 2001 World Cup along with his older brother Shavar Thomas.

Although he didn't get an official cap for the Senior Reggae Boyz, he did play against China in a practice game.