Head coach says Windies' ICC Women's Cricket World Cup squad is 'complete package'

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) – With the West Indies Women 15-member squad selected for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand, head coach Courtney Walsh believes they have the best combination possible to compete in the pinnacle women's cricket event.

“We wanted the complete package with regards to batting, bowling, and fielding. The 18 players that we have here is what we as the selectors thought was the best balanced 18, we could take. We have adequate back-up should there be any injuries,” he said.

Selectors have opted for a balanced attack, with the experienced duo of Shamilia Connell and Shakera Selman headlining the seam options, and rookie 22-year-old Cherry-Ann Fraser, Aliyah Alleyne and Deandra Dottin providing support.

Off-spinner Anisa Mohammed, in her fifth World Cup campaign, will spearhead the spin attack, and is expected to form partnerships with frontline leg-spinner Afy Fletcher, and fellow off-spinners Stafanie Taylor, participating in her fourth World Cup, and Hayley Matthews.

Walsh highlighted the significance of the recent four-match One-Day International Series in South Africa for the team's preparations heading into New Zealand.

The fast bowling legend said it “was good seeing some of the girls play really competitive cricket”.

“The confidence that the ladies would have gotten from some of their performances is vital coming into a World Cup, so it was very pleasing to me as a coach. Also, we had a chance to have a closer look at players, how they performed under pressure and in various roles that we assigned them,” he said.

The individual performances during the South Africa series indicates that the team is “heading in the right direction”, according to Walsh.

Mohammed, Taylor, Dottin and Shemaine Campbelle make up the experienced core of the team.

The inclusion of two uncapped players in the reserves, Kaysia Schultz and Jannellia Glasgow, is an indication that with one eye on capitalizing on the current experienced players to win titles, Walsh and the selection panel has the other eye on succession planning for the future of the West Indies Women's team.

West Indies Women face Australia Women in a warm-up match on Saturday before clashing with hosts New Zealand Women in their opener on March 4.

SQUAD – Stafanie Taylor (captain), Anisa Mohammed (vice-captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Rashada Williams.