Headless body of unidentified man found in Gregory Park

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica - The headless body of an unidentified man was found in an area known as Mexico in Gregory Park, Portmore, St Catherine on Saturday.

The deceased is of dark complexion, slim build, and is about 5-feet 11-inches. He was clad in a pair of jeans at the time of his death.

Reports reaching Observer Online are that the police were summoned to the area about 10:00 am on Saturday after residents heard someone screaming for help.

The headless body of the man was later found on the arrival of the officers.

The Portmore police are carrying out investigations into the beheading.

A 48-hour curfew has since been imposed in sections of the violence-plagued community, the sporadic flare-up of which has claimed a number of lives over the past several weeks and months.

The curfew began at 6:00 pm on Saturday, December 18 and will remain in effect until 6:00 pm on Monday, December 20.

Despite increased police patrols in the community, the bloodletting has continued and some residents have fled their homes.