Health Ministry achieves target of administering over 700,000 COVID-19 vaccines

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness says it has achieved its target of administering some 700,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Jamaica.

The ministry had initially intended to meet that target by the end of September.

According to the ministry's COVID-19 vaccination tracker, 702,693 doses were administered as of Friday.

Of that number, 486,590 were first doses, 195,896 were second doses and 20,207 were single doses.

Meanwhile, the island's vaccination stock has been further boosted with another shipment of 100,800 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine arriving in the country on Friday.

Overall, Jamaica has received 302,400 COVID-19 vaccines this week, as 100,800 doses each of the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines had arrived on Tuesday.

Another series of vaccination blitz are to continue this weekend as health officials continue their quest to have 65 per cent of the Jamaican population vaccinated by March 2022.

Additionally, citizens will now have more permanent locations to access the COVID-19 vaccines as the Health and Wellness Ministry has expanded the number of fixed sites across the island to 55.

According to a release from the ministry on Friday, those fixed sites have been established in the health districts across the 14 parishes.

The sites will operate from Monday to Saturday, with some sites opening until 6:00 pm each day.