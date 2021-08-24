Health Ministry calls for retired/active nurses, doctors for 'sessional service'Tuesday, August 24, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness is making a plea for retired and active nurses and doctors to participate in "sessional service" in public health facilities.
The call comes amid some of the island's hospitals being at full capacity with COVID-19 patients as Jamaica experiences a third wave of coronavirus cases.
As of Monday, 589 people are hospitalised with COVID-19, 90 of which are severely ill, while 59 are critically ill and 179 are moderately ill.
On the same day, Jamaica recorded 752 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths, bringing the infection total to 63,464, and virus death toll to 1,417.
In a flyer shared on Twitter by Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, on Tuesday night, he urged those qualified to sign up.
A section of the flyer stated that, "With the surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalisation, the health system in Jamaica needs your support as we work our way through this pandemic."
Interested people can contact the Health and Wellness Ministry at www.moh.gov.jm/hire.
