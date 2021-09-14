Health Ministry postpones administration of Pfizer vaccine, continues with J&J, AstraZeneca

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health & Wellness says that effective Wednesday, September 15, it will postpone the administration of the Pfizer vaccine as it awaits the expected arrival of a second shipment of the Pfizer vaccine in the coming weeks.

Speaking at a press conference hosted by the ministry earlier this evening, Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton said that, “While the country awaits the arrival of more Pfizer doses, members of the public who are due their second dose of the vaccine are assured that they will get it once supplies arrive in country.”

The ministry noted that the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommendations on the administration of Pfizer second doses give consideration to the second dose being given three to six weeks after the first dose and up to 12 weeks in some instances.

However, the ministry is continuing to administer the other two-dose vaccine, AstraZeneca; and the single-dose vaccine, Johnson & Johnson. Members of the public are encouraged to get vaccinated to protect themselves from severe illness, hospitalisation and/or death.

Meanwhile, Jamaica continues to increase its supply of vaccines to the country, with the arrival of 100,800 doses respectively of the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines last evening via the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston.

According to the ministry, the doses are part of the purchase arrangements through the COVAX Facility in the case of AstraZeneca, while the Johnson & Johnson were purchased from the African Medical Supplies Platform.

Up to 2:30 pm today, a total of 679,467 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine had been administered. Of that number, 477,537 were first doses, 185,076 were second doses and 16,854 were single dose, the ministry said.